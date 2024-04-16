MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Opponents of Longueuil deer cull tell city councillors killing the animals is wrong approach

    The City of Longueuil says it has begun plans for a long-awaited cull of white-tailed deer in a local park and plan to go ahead in the fall of 2024. A white-tailed deer is shown in Michel-Chartrand park, in Longueuil, Que., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes The City of Longueuil says it has begun plans for a long-awaited cull of white-tailed deer in a local park and plan to go ahead in the fall of 2024. A white-tailed deer is shown in Michel-Chartrand park, in Longueuil, Que., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    Opponents of a deer cull in Longueuil showed up at Tuesday night's city council meeting to speak out against the plan to curb the number of animals in Michel Chartrand Park.

    After a years long back-and-forth in the courts, a judge ruled in December the cull can go ahead. It's expected to happen in the fall with certified crossbow hunters. Those against it say relocation and sterilization were proposed and killing the deer is the wrong choice.

    "These animals, they live in their habitat, they have the right to be there. They value their lives and want to live. The citizens love them, they go to the park often to spend time with them, you know, and they deserve to live," said resident Sandra Gajdos.

    The city estimates there are around 117 deer in the park, which should only hold about 20.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BUDGET 2024

    BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams

    Lululemon showed off its collection for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday at the Liberty Grand entertainment complex. Athletes sported a variety of selections during a fashion show that featured garments to be worn on the podium, during opening and closing ceremonies, media interviews and daily life on the ground in France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News