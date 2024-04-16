Opponents of Longueuil deer cull tell city councillors killing the animals is wrong approach

Opponents of a deer cull in Longueuil showed up at Tuesday night's city council meeting to speak out against the plan to curb the number of animals in Michel Chartrand Park.

After a years long back-and-forth in the courts, a judge ruled in December the cull can go ahead. It's expected to happen in the fall with certified crossbow hunters. Those against it say relocation and sterilization were proposed and killing the deer is the wrong choice.

"These animals, they live in their habitat, they have the right to be there. They value their lives and want to live. The citizens love them, they go to the park often to spend time with them, you know, and they deserve to live," said resident Sandra Gajdos.

The city estimates there are around 117 deer in the park, which should only hold about 20.