Opponents crusading for new environmental assessment on Lac-Megantic bypass
In a modest house full of knick-knacks, on a farm along route 204, at the top of a hill, just outside Lac-Mégantic, Yolande Boulanger is pulling out a stack of sheets of paper.
She has collected no fewer than 250 signatures on a petition calling for the Quebec environmental consultation office (BAPE) to hold consultations on the Lac-Mégantic bypass railway project.
Conceived after the 2013 disaster that killed 47 people and flattened the town centre, the controversial project led by the federal government involves diverting the existing railway in a wide arc from east to west over a distance of 12.5 km, to prevent a similar disaster from happening again.
Estimated cost: over $1 billion, financed 60 per cent by Ottawa and 40 per cent by Quebec, for use by the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPKC).
“All by myself, this little old lady, I collected 250 signatures, going for coffees at Tim Hortons, going to golden age meetings, dinners where there were lots of people,” she said in an interview with The Canadian Press. “It's pretty good, I think!”
Environment Minister Benoit Charette has already said no to a request for a new BAPE (Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement), pointing out that consultations were already held and that the time had come to move forward.
“But that was before the petition, which will be tabled in the National Assembly shortly,” Boulanger argued. “Almost 2,000 signatures have been collected across Quebec. It's not just in Mégantic, Frontenac and Nantes that people find this project silly.
“I have relatives just about everywhere and they find it appalling that the authorities have no more conscience than that.”
Over time, the elderly woman has become one of the leading figures in the resistance to the current project.
Yet she has also been personally affected by the disaster. She lost her grandson, Frédéric Boutin, at the age of 19, who died of asphyxiation while trying to escape from his home where he was sleeping.
Boulanger may have to expropriate 35 and a half acres of her land - the train would pass close behind her home - but she insists that this is not what is causing her to act, as land was already expropriated for the passage of Route 204 and the Lac-Mégantic bypass road.
Boulanger even claims that a Transport Canada employee tried to intimidate her during the expropriation process, but she won't budge. She is now leading a crusade to defend the water table, which supplies the surrounding municipalities of Lac-Mégantic, Frontenac and Nantes.
The bypass project involves digging a major trench that will affect the water table.
“No fewer than 33,000 loads of granite would have to be transhipped,” said Boulanger. “My house is going to shake, and I don't want my cream to turn to butter in the fridge.”
During dewatering, up to 55 million litres of water will have to be discharged daily into the Chaudière River, according to federal studies.
“We're breaking the water table, how hard will it be?” she asked
Opponents argue that the current could carry away sediment and the heavy oil that has settled at the bottom of the Chaudière.
A Beauce MRC has already expressed concerns about its water supply.
Wetlands
In addition, around a hundred hectares of wetlands would be damaged by the passage of the new railway line, but estimates of the areas affected vary, a fact criticized by the mayors of Nantes and Frontenac, who are opposed to the proposed route.
“The Granit MRC's Regional Wetlands and Watercourses Program lists 110 hectares of wetlands that would be destroyed, out of the 138 hectares required for the proposed track,” said Frontenac mayor Gaby Gendron during an interview in his office, in the basement of a multi-purpose building.
According to him, the loss of these “sponges” that absorb rainfall and floods would be devastating.
Following the publication of environmental studies in 2022, Frontenac decided to oppose the current bypass project.
Although his municipality participates in a monitoring programme for 137 wells with Lac-Mégantic and Nantes, the program does not provide sufficient guarantees, according to Gendron, and Frontenac itself has called in its own hydrogeologist.
He is calling for a new BAPE, as are the Union des producteurs agricoles and several other groups.
Boulanger maintains that the route should instead connect a little further east to the right-of-way of a former Québec Central railway, which is now used as an ATV trail and would not apparently affect the water table.
In her opinion, several route options should have been studied more closely.
An “omerta”
Opponents accuse political decision-makers in Quebec City and Ottawa of not listening to them, just like their CAQ member of the National Assembly, François Jacques, and their federal representative, Conservative Luc Berthold.
“François Jacques isn't listening to us at all, he's ‘infatuated’ with the mayor of Lac-Mégantic, Julie Morin,’ said Boulanger.
“It's nothing less than an ‘oversight’ by MNAs and ministers from Quebec and Ottawa,” said Nantes Mayor Daniel Gendron in an interview. “We've written to the Minister for the Environment, Benoit Charrette, and he hasn't even replied!”
He even says that he paid out of his own pocket for a ticket to a CAQ fund-raising cocktail party in order to meet Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault, to no avail.
He also claims to have contacted Pablo Rodriguez when he was Federal Transport Minister, to no avail, and that his colleague Minister Jean-Yves Duclos had also called him to discuss his concerns, but to no avail either.
“We don't have any cooperation,” he lamented.
Finally, Gendron also tried to get in touch with the head of the CPKC, but when he made it known that he wanted to talk about the bypass, he was rebuffed.
Boulanger is banking in particular on a U-turn by Berthold, should his party come to power in the forthcoming federal elections.
Given the cost of the project, which could be as high as $1 billion, “Mr Berthold may change his mind, (his leader) Pierre Poilievre is a bit of a scrapper,” she believes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 21, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Frozen waffles recalled across Canada, U.S. over Listeria concerns
A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.
'You are not my king,' Indigenous Australian senator yells at visiting King Charles
An Indigenous senator told King Charles III that Australia is not his land as the royal visited Australia's parliament on Monday.
How an off-duty lifeguard found a missing 17-year-old in the ocean
It was a typical Wednesday evening for Noland Keaulana, who was fixing his truck at his grandparents’ house when he received an alert on his phone about a 17-year-old missing off the Honolulu coast.
Cubans struggle with an extended power outage and a new tropical storm
Cuba's widespread blackouts stretched into their fourth day as Hurricane Oscar crossed the island's eastern coast with winds and heavy rain.
'I regret leaving my cat there': Eastern Ontario cat rescue under investigation, allegations of abuse, neglect
A cat rescue southwest of Ottawa is under investigation after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records have surface.
Canadian detained in Sudan begins trial after suing federal government 15 years ago
After waiting 15 years, Canadian Abousfian Abdelrazik will finally get the chance to hold the federal government accountable for its alleged complicity which led to his imprisonment and torture in Sudan.
Search underway for hiker missing in northern B.C.
Mounties say a search is underway for an avid outdoorsman who has disappeared in the wilderness of northern British Columba.
Crowd in Egypt attacks a railway guard after 2 children are run over
Angry residents attacked a railway guard and his post in a town outside Cairo on Monday after a train ran over and killed two children crossing a train intersection that was closed to pedestrians, officials said.
opinion Seven ways to help you save on everyday expenses
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to save on everyday expenses, to help you keep up with life and get back on top of your financial health.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Major Toronto hospital network updates mask policy as respiratory illness season returns
The University Health Network (UHN) is making masks mandatory as respiratory illness season ramps up.
-
Toronto-area cop charged criminally after allegedly failing to render medical assistance
A Durham police officer has been charged criminally after he allegedly failed to render medical assistance to a person in distress.
-
Hamilton man shot after letting child play with his gun: police
A 25-year-old Hamilton man who was shot after letting a six-year-old child play with his gun is facing charges, police say. That’s just one incident in what Hamilton police say has been a record year for shootings in the city.
Ottawa
-
'I regret leaving my cat there': Eastern Ontario cat rescue under investigation, allegations of abuse, neglect
A cat rescue southwest of Ottawa is under investigation after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records have surface.
-
City of Ottawa hybrid workers required to be in the office 2 days a week
As federal employees head into the office three days a week under the federal government's new hybrid work model, the City of Ottawa is only requiring its hybrid employees to be in the office a minimum of two days a week.
-
Ottawa banning transport trucks from section of Main Street in village of Manotick
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says the City of Ottawa is taking a "couple of important steps" to reduce heavy truck traffic in the village of Manotick, including banning transport trucks on a section of Manotick Main Street immediately.
Atlantic
-
LIVE @ 8 P.M.
LIVE @ 8 P.M. New Brunswickers head to the polls to vote in provincial election
New Brunswickers will cast their votes today in what is predicted to be a tight provincial election.
-
Halifax police investigating worker death at local Walmart
Halifax Regional Police say they are on scene after a sudden death at a Walmart on Mumford Road Saturday night.
-
SiRT charges N.B. RCMP officer for theft and breach of trust
The Serious Incident Response Team says they have charged an RCMP officer after finding reasonable grounds to believe he was involved in the theft of evidence.
N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
-
Algae and a prayer: N.L. town studying whether seaweed can help offset massive water treatment bill
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
Northern Ontario
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect believed to be hiding in the Sagamok First Nation area
A 29-year-old man believed to be carrying a loaded pistol is wanted on Manitoulin Island by Anishnaabe police who say they suspect he fled to Sagamok First Nation.
-
Sudbury police charge two suspects with extortion, robbery and assault
Two suspects are accused of assaulting and threatening a man with a baseball bat before stealing his wallet and cellphone, forcing him to sign a bill of sale for his vehicle.
-
Sudbury police make drug bust after pulling over vehicle that smelled like weed
A vehicle with a strong smell of cannabis on Frood Road caught the attention of patrol officers Sunday night and resulted in a drug bust worth nearly $50,000, police say.
London
-
Charges laid after sexual assault on underage girl: London police
Around 10 p.m. on Oct. 17, police said a teenaged girl met a man in the area of Clarke Road and Wavell Street. The two people struck up a conversation and walked together to the east side of a school in the area.
-
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
-
Fatal crash in Huron County over the weekend
OPP in Huron County are investigating a fatal crash. Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, police said a passenger vehicle left the roadway on Airport Line and ended up in a field.
Kitchener
-
1 in 8 households struggle to afford food in 2024: Food Bank of Waterloo Region
The Food Bank of Waterloo Region says one in eight households in the region is struggling to afford food this year.
-
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
-
$170K in cocaine, $2M in cash seized by Brantford police and RCMP
Three people from Brantford are facing charges after 6.3 kilograms of cocaine was seized during search warrants at five southwestern Ontario locations.
Windsor
-
Breaking
Breaking Windsor pro-Palestinian group set to respond to failed motion
Liberation Zone members, along with the University of Windsor Students Alliance, will hold a news conference Monday at 1 p.m.
-
DIGS bust leads to multiple shotguns seized
Windsor police officers have arrested a suspect and seized four shotguns after an investigation.
-
LaSalle Fire Service announces line of duty death of former firefighter
LaSalle Fire Service announced the line of duty death a former firefighter after a prolonged illness, according to a social media post on Monday.
Barrie
-
Unprecedented prosecution of Cdn. soldier accused of sexual assault at CFB Borden goes to trial
The unprecedented civilian court prosecution of a Canadian soldier accused of sexual assault and forcible confinement against a female military member while at Canadian Forces Base Borden in 2018 has gone to trial.
-
'Habitual offender' arrested after series of convenience store thefts
Police in Barrie arrested and charged a man accused of being a "habitual offender" for allegedly being involved in five thefts from the same store this month.
-
Disabled car catches fire, causes traffic disruptions along Hwy 11
A disabled car shut down parts of Highway 11 Sunday night after it went up in flames.
Vancouver
-
Cyclist struck and killed during race near Victoria
A police investigation is underway after a cyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck while participating in an organized bicycle race on Vancouver Island.
-
Search underway for hiker missing in northern B.C.
Mounties say a search is underway for an avid outdoorsman who has disappeared in the wilderness of northern British Columba.
-
Atmospheric river shatters rainfall records across B.C.'s South Coast
The atmospheric river event that brought heavy downpours and flooding to B.C.’s South Coast over the weekend has come to an end, but not before smashing a number of records.
Vancouver Island
-
Cyclist struck and killed during race near Victoria
A police investigation is underway after a cyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck while participating in an organized bicycle race on Vancouver Island.
-
Atmospheric river shatters rainfall records across B.C.'s South Coast
The atmospheric river event that brought heavy downpours and flooding to B.C.’s South Coast over the weekend has come to an end, but not before smashing a number of records.
-
Search underway for hiker missing in northern B.C.
Mounties say a search is underway for an avid outdoorsman who has disappeared in the wilderness of northern British Columba.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP investigate after home shot at, 13-year-old injured in northern Manitoba
A 13-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a shooting in northern Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg mosque broken into over weekend
Winnipeg Central Mosque was broken into early Sunday morning.
-
Frozen waffles recalled across Canada, U.S. over Listeria concerns
A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.
Calgary
-
3 sent to hospital after 9-vehicle crash on Peigan Trail
Three people were sent to hospital following a crash on Peigan Trail Monday morning.
-
Calgary road crews prepare for expected snowfall
The City of Calgary says road crews are preparing for Monday's snowfall.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER First accumulating snowfall of the season hits Monday
Snowfall warnings have been issued along the foothills with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected throughout the day Monday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Public School support staff to go on strike Thursday
Edmonton Public Schools support workers will go on strike on Thursday.
-
Alberta basketball coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges
A Stony Plain basketball coach has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.
-
Teepee in northern Alberta damaged by vandals
Police in Fort McMurray are investigating after a teepee in front of a local school was vandalized.
Regina
-
Sentencing resumes for Sask. man who abducted daughter to prevent COVID-19 vaccination
A sentencing hearing will resume today for the Saskatchewan man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother for more than 100 days in 2021 and 2022 in an attempt to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
SaskPower warns of Interac e-Transfer scam
SaskPower is warning customers of an email scam currently making the rounds.
-
Regina Thunder topple Hilltops, win PFC Final
The Regina Thunder have beaten their provincial rivals, the Saskatoon Hilltops, to take the Prairie Football Conference Final (PFC) for the second time in three years.
Saskatoon
-
'Hateful and mean': LGBTQ+ advocates slam Sask. Party's proposed change room policy
A Saskatoon LGBTQ+ advocate says if the Saskatchewan Party's proposed change room policy had been in place when he was a kid, he would not have survived high school.
-
Sentencing resumes for Sask. man who abducted daughter to prevent COVID-19 vaccination
A sentencing hearing will resume today for the Saskatchewan man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother for more than 100 days in 2021 and 2022 in an attempt to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
SaskPower warns of Interac e-Transfer scam
SaskPower is warning customers of an email scam currently making the rounds.