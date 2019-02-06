

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s official opposition party is criticizing the new Minister Responsible for the Status of Women over comments she made calling hijabs a symbol of oppression.

On Tuesday, Isabelle Charest said wearing a hijab does not correspond to Quebec values and keeps women from flourishing.

"For me, the hijab is not something women should be wearing because it does have, at some point, significance of oppression of women and the fact they have to cover themselves," she said. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, she clarified her remarks, saying "When women are not at liberty to choose what they want to wear, for me, it's a sign of oppression. When women decide they want to wear the hijab, that's fine and I respect their choice."

Her comments came as the debate over religious accommodation, secularism and religious symbols has heated up. The Coalition Avenir Quebec government has vowed to pass legislation banning government workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols such as hijabs or kippahs.

Interim Liberal leader Pierre Arcand called on the CAQ government to debate religious symbols in a reasonable manner, saying Quebec needs tolerance.

"We feel very strongly these subjects are difficult to handle and we feel it's important to continue the debate in a very peaceful way," he said.

Liberal MNA Kathleen Weil called Charest’s remarks “very clumsy.”

Quebec Solidaier co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said that Charest’s comments were “divisive.”

"The issue of religious symbols is a very divisive issue even inside the feminist movement," he said. "I think it's really clumsy for her to come into office and the first thing she does is put her finger on a very sensitive and divisive issue inside the women's movement."