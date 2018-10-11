

The Sureté du Quebec has arrested two men in connection with the death of a teenager whose body was found in a field in Yamachiche, west of Trois-Rivieres.

The body of 19-year-old Ophelie Martin-Cyr was discovered by a passerby Wednesday morning, not long after she had been reported missing.

On Thusday police issued warrants for René Kègle, 38, and Francis Martel, 31, for first-degree murder, and they were tracked down and arrested Friday morning.

Kegle was found in Repentigny, while Martel was arrested in Montreal.

Police said both men are well known to the police and are due in court in Trois Rivieres on Friday.

According to police, Kegle, Martel, Martin-Cyr and a 21-year-rold woman were in a car on Tuesday when Kegle tried to kill one woman, firing at her multiple times with a restricted firearm.

The 21-year-old woman was able to escape by jumping out of the moving vehicle after she was shot, and although she was seriously injured she is expected to survive.

That woman is the one who reported her friend, Martin-Cyr, missing.

Police also say they are not ruling out a connection with another body found in a burned-out car discovered Wednesday in Sainte-Marthe-du-Cap in Trois-Rivieres.

The SQ said the fire was not recent and because of the condition of the cadaver, they are unable to determine the identity of that victim at this time.