

The Canadian Press





With holiday parties in full swing, Operation Nez Rouge is preparing for the busiest weekend of its 2018 operations.

On Friday, the organization gave more than 6,600 rides across Quebec, involving nearly 4,500 volunteers.

Spokesperson David Latouche estimated more than 11,000 people would be driven home safely over the weekend.

Since this year’s operations began, more than 24,500 rides have been given across the province.