MONTREAL -- On the first night of its 36th annual operation Operation Nez Rouge drivers gave 2,466 rides across Quebec.

The program, which aims to cut down on impaired driving by offering lifts to anyone who asks, launched on Friday night. The region of Quebec-Levis led the way with 271 rides while 124 were given in Montreal, 85 in Trois-Rivieres, 77 in Sherbrooke and 77 in the Lower Laurentians.

More than 2,200 volunteers took part in Quebec.

Elsewhere in Canada volunteers were also active with 828 rides given in Ontario, 180 in Manitoba and 130 in New Brunswick.

Operation Nez-Rouges continues until New Year’s Eve.