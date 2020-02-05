MONTREAL -- Operating rooms at the Lachine Hospital, which have been closed since Jan. 22 following an equipment malfunction that caused humidity to spike significantly, will reopen this week and surgeries will resume.

General surgeries will resume Thursday; elective surgeries will resume Friday, the McGill University Health Centre announced Wednesday.

The MUHC said the equipment problems have been fixed and that tests following the repairs that examined air quality and medical equipment in the hospital's five operating rooms revealed them to be safe and sterile.

Dozens of surgeries had to be cancelled following the Lachine OR shutdown last month and several more were moved to other MUHC hospitals.