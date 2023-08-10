Opening of Griffintown REM station delayed

People take a ride on the Reseau express metropolitain (REM) light rail system in Montreal, Saturday, July 29, 2023. The REM opens Monday to fare paying passengers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes People take a ride on the Reseau express metropolitain (REM) light rail system in Montreal, Saturday, July 29, 2023. The REM opens Monday to fare paying passengers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon