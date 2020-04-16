MONTREAL -- Open fires in or near forests are temporarily being banned in two regions of Quebec due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks announced Thursday.

The regions affected by the decision are Montérégie and Estrie, which include Sherbrooke, Brome-Missisquoi, Haut-Richelieu and Vallée-du-Richelieu, Longueuil and Beauharnois-Salaberry.

This move is to make sure the province’s forest fire protection agency and municipal fire departments aren’t overloaded during the pandemic.

Since the start of the season, nine forest fires have taken place, affecting 0.3 hectares. The average of the last 10 years for the same time frame is 17 fires affecting an area of 8.9 hectares.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.