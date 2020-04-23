MONTREAL -- The Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks has extended its ban on open fires in and around forests to multiple Quebec regions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it announced Thursday.

Last week, fires were temporarily banned in the Montérégie and Estrie regions to make sure the province’s forest fire protection agency and municipal fire departments aren’t overloaded during the pandemic.

The Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) announced that as of 8 a.m. Thursday, the ban will include Montreal, Laval, Quebec, Outaouais, Mauricie, the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Centre-du-Québec and Chaudière-Appaclaches.

No forest fires are currently being reported in the province. Since the start of the season, 15 forest fires have taken place, affecting 4.5 hectares. The average of the last 10 years on the same date is 28 fires for an area of 15.1 hectares.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2020.