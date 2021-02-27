Advertisement
Ontario ticket holder wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 9:29AM EST
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in on December 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
TORONTO -- A ticket holder somewhere in Ontario won Friday night's whopping $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.
Nine of the draw's Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were also won, with one of those prizes being split between two lottery players.
Winning Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 2 will be approximately $24 million.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2021.