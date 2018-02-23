Only northbound Turcot lanes closed this weekend
Friday, February 23, 2018
Construction crews working on the Turcot Interchange will use this weekend's mild weather to patch some potholes and build new structures.
Crews will close the northbound lanes on Highway 15 from De La Verendrye to the Decarie Expressway at midnight Friday and reopen them at 5 a.m. Monday.
That's the only section of the Turcot affected this weekend, since other planned closures have been cancelled.