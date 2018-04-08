

The Canadian Press





Three weeks before the deadline only 40 per cent of Quebec tax payers have filed their tax returns, according to Revenue Quebec.

Of the 6.5 million declarations expected, only 2.6 million have been submitted.

This year, roughly 90 per cent of taxpayers are expected to submit their returns digitally via the NetFile Quebec service.

Revenue Quebec spokesperson Genevieve Laurier said the digital approach speeds up the processing of returns, which takes about three weeks.

For those who submit their returns by mail, the processing can take up to six weeks.

Taxpayers have until midnight on April 30 to file their income tax returns, with those submitting late being subject to penalties.