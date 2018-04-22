

As National Organ and Tissue Donation Week begins, only four out of 10 Quebecers have registered as donors.

According to the RAMQ, three million people have signed up through their registry while the Quebec Chamber of Notaries said another 1.6 million have signed up through their system.

Transplant Quebec officials said a single donor can save up to eight lives.

Over 100 cities and municipalities across Quebec are holding activities to urge Quebecers to sign up throughout the week.