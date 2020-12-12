MONTREAL -- An online meeting of the West Island Black Community Association was ended prematurely due to a racist attack on Friday evening.

According to WIBCA chairperson Kemba Mitchell, the organization's annual general meeting was being on Zoom due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 6 p.m. meeting was to be a forum for discussing financials, programming and plans for the coming new year. But just minutes after it began, with about 50 people in the online room, it came to a halt.

Mitchell said that as a slide was put up, organizers were forced to remove it immediately when they saw it had been defaced with a crude sexual drawing. When they tried to put the slide back up, they saw only a black screen. It was at that point that those in the Zoom room heard people saying the n-word repeatedly, as well as other racial and sexist slurs.

Those slurs were repeated in the chat function.

“We were all confused. We tried to mute them and kick them out but there was a lot of them in there,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said she and others broke down in tears and the meeting was suspended.

“It affects us every day. This is supposed to be a safe space. I feel attacked, it's like they came in your house,” she said.

Mitchell said she's been in contact with someone from the SPVM's hate crimes division, but was told that unless the matter was urgent, she should go to her local police station or wait to be contacted on Monday. Mitchell said she's not sure how she'll proceed with police but that the incident had been recorded and reported to Zoom and the priority is contacting people who were in the meeting and making sure they're okay.

“At this point the damage is already done,” she said.

According to Mitchell, one woman who was in the virtual meeting said the link to it had been leaked onto Twitter, which may be where the intruders learned of it. She said she did not know who they might be.

“I would like them to think about a moment in our shoes and understand the discrimination we deal with every day and how much words impact and traumatize people,” she said. “We saw there was a very young person and I wonder how does this hate or ignorance happen so young. I'm confused.”