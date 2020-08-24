MONTREAL -- An online booking system has been created for the Jewish General Hospital’s test centre.

Anyone who would like to get a blood test or any other type of specimen collection is being asked to use the system as of Aug. 31, at which point walk-ins will no longer be accepted.

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal says there is no guarantee of getting a same-day appointment and is asking anyone who has trouble booking online to call 514-934-8228 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The test centre’s operating hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that this convenient system will safeguard the well-being of patients, staff and visitors by ensuring social distancing protocols are respected,” The CIUSSS said in a statement on Monday.

Other test centres in the system are already using the Clic Sante platform online.

The CIUSSS has specified this change does not impact the centre’s COVID-19 testing clinics, which remain walk-ins.