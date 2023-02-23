One year after the Russian invasion, Francois Legault meets Ukrainians

Premier François Legault said Quebec can provide "all kinds of help" to Ukrainians on Thursday on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of that country.

A year ago, Vladimir Putin's troops embarked on what was supposed to be a blitzkrieg to topple the Ukrainian government of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but what has become a war of attrition.

On Thursday morning, Legault met with Ukrainians whom Quebec has taken in as refugees, including the family of the girl who was struck and killed by a car in Montreal last December.

During a short media scrum before going to question period, the premier asked Quebecers to show solidarity with the Ukrainians.

Asked to elaborate on what more Quebec could do to help Ukraine, he said all kinds of help could be provided without specifying what exactly.