MONTREAL -- "Confidence is gradually returning," said Chief Paul-Émile Ottawa of the Atikamekw Council of the Manawan community on Thursday at a news conference to review the measures put in place by the Lanaudière Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS) one year after the death of Joyce Echaquan.

Although "there are clearly still things to improve," he said he was "very happy and particularly proud" of the work accomplished.

Coroner Gehane Kamel's report on the incident, tabled last week, made eight recommendations to regional health board. These include better training for staff, both in terms of care and in terms of Indigenous culture and code of ethics, continued collaboration with the Manawan community and the presence of more nurses and orderlies on the floor.

These are all "currently completed or in progress," announced CISSS president and CEO Maryse Poupart.

Echaquan died on Sept. 28, 2020 at the Centre hospitalier de Lanaudière, after being placed in restraints and then inadequately monitored and cared for by medical staff.

Before her death, she posted a video on Facebook of herself crying for help as nurses hurled racial slurs at her.

In her report, filed last week, Coroner Gehane Kamel said Echaquan had been "labelled a drug withdrawal patient" because of her agitation, a finding contradicted by tests done after her death. "Based on this prejudice, it follows that her cries for help will not be taken seriously," the document states.

"The racism and prejudice that Echaquan faced was certainly a contributing factor to her death," the coroner concluded.

Her recommendation to the Quebec government to recognize the existence of systemic racism has been the most talked about in recent days.

