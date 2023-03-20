One woman injured in Quebec City stabbing

QUEBEC CITY -

A woman was injured in a stabbing late Monday afternoon in Quebec City.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Chemin Sainte-Foy near Chevremont Avenue, according to the Quebec City Police Department (SPVQ).

A male suspect was arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital.

The SPVQ said that a security perimeter has been established and that a command post will be set up.

