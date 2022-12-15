One woman dead, another in critical condition after Montreal apartment shooting

A 73-year-old woman is dead and a 22-year-old woman is in critical condition after they were shot at an apartment in Montreal's Point-Saint-Charles neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the apartment on Mullins and Charlevoix Streets after gunshots were reported around 2:40 a.m.

There, they discovered the two victims. The 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene while the 22-year-old was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

"The SPVM is investigating at this point a suspicious death and an attempted murder," said police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

A security perimeter was established along Mullins Street and traffic was closed between Charlevoix and Hibernia Streets.

The investigation is ongoing.