Montreal

    One winning ticket sold in Quebec for Friday's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

    Someone in Quebec is waking up $50 million richer.

    A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot.

    But there were no Maxmillion winners of the two available $1 million prizes.

    The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 10 will be an estimated $12 million.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2023.

