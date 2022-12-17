One winning ticket sold in Quebec for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
Someone in Quebec must be on Santa's nice list.
A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 20 will be an estimated $10 million.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 17, 2022.
'Just be kind to yourself': Canadians find ways to celebrate the holidays amid inflation
Rising inflation rates and an upcoming recession have many Canadians reconsidering their holiday plans and finding new, creative ways to still participate in the festivities.
What flu strain is circulating now and why are so many kids getting sick?
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
As politicians played inflation blame game in 2022, what really drove rising prices?
After enjoying decades of a relatively low and stable inflation rate, Canadians spent 2022 grappling with the highest levels of inflation seen in nearly 40 years.
Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine
Emergency crews pulled the body of a toddler from the rubble in a pre-dawn search for survivors on Saturday of a Russian missile strike that tore through an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.
Croatia and Morocco battle for third at 2022 World Cup
After making impressive runs to the World Cup semifinals, Croatia and Morocco fell short of reaching the final and now face off for third place on Saturday. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know.
Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old shaman's toolkit near Stonehenge
Archaeologists have identified a 4,000-year-old toolkit once owned by a goldsmith, which was found at a significant ancient burial site near Stonehenge.
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company.
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal data
While rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
Friendly rivals: with EV tensions in past, Canada poised to compete with biggest ally
With cross-border auto tensions now in the rear-view mirror, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is talking about Canada's next big bilateral challenge: head-to-head economic competition with the United States.
BREAKING | Suspect arrested after two 'random attacks' on Toronto subway
Toronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with two “random attacks” on the subway earlier this week.
Former Catholic priest charged in historic sex assault, police say there may be more victims
A former Catholic priest in Peel Region has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an underage parishioner more than 40 years ago and police say there could still be additional victims who have not yet come forward.
Mississauga to consider mandating more family-sized units amid condo boom
A Mississauga city councillor wants to see more family-sized units included in new high-rises, arguing that the city needs to ensure it’s “actually housing people instead of warehousing people” as it builds up.
Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.
Outbreak declared at Dalhousie University after student dies from meningococcal disease
A student at Dalhousie University in Halifax has died after contracting meningococcal disease. Nova Scotia Public Health confirmed the death Friday, adding that another student is recovering in hospital.
Nova Scotia's chief doctor urges holiday caution as province hits peak flu season
Flu season is in full swing earlier than usual across Nova Scotia this year, and the province's chief medical officer of health is urging the public to exercise caution during the holidays.
Should London declare a state of emergency regarding its housing crisis?
A growing number of voices say London’s housing crisis has become an emergency.
'It looks like it just veered off the runway': Cargo jet ends up stuck in mud at London International Airport
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigation was launched after a cargo jet left the runway at the London International Airport early Friday morning
Saugeen 'state of emergency' to draw attention to opioid epidemic
In the past year, 62 members of the Saugeen First Nation have overdosed on drugs, predominantly opioids, according to Chief Conrad Ritchie.
Breaking | Homicide investigation underway in North Bay
The North Bay Police Service is currently involved in an active investigation into a homicide which occurred early Saturday morning.
Victim in the Sault kidnapped and assaulted by a stranger
A suspect from Timmins kidnapped someone in Sault Ste. Marie this week while the victim was getting off a transit bus.
Black ice, changing conditions along Hwy. 2 between Red Deer and Airdrie
The RCMP reported difficult driving conditions on Highway 2 between Airdrie and Red Deer early Saturday, as the weather took a turn for the worse.
Lawsuit alleges medical records falsified in sudden death of Alta. woman, $6M sought
A lawsuit filed by the widower of a 40-year-old Hanna, Alta., woman claims medical records were "intentionally falsified" and that staff "did not use reasonable and proper skill or care" and "did not follow accepted medical practices in (her) diagnosis and treatment."
Kyrou scores twice as St. Louis Blues hand Calgary Flames fifth straight loss
Jordan Kyrou scored twice on Friday as the St. Louis Blues made it three wins in a row with a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
Police offer cash reward as family pleads for answers in 7-year-old Kitchener homicide case
Waterloo regional police have issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2015 murder of 23-year-old Gavin Daley.
Kitchener Rangers win first game with new player Francesco Arcuri
Francesco Arcuri made his debut with the Kitchener Rangers Friday night and he also scored his first goal with his new team.
Football and faith: How 98-year-old Mindy Hurley stays young at heart
Kitchener’s Mindy Hurley has a unique Sunday ritual.
Parents frustrated as B.C. daycare announces new fees after receiving government subsidies
There's growing frustration among parents at a Langley, B.C., daycare after learning the facility wants to introduce new fees for existing services – just months after it began accepting additional government subsidies designed to reduce financial pressure on families.
Indigenous restaurant Salmon n' Bannock set to open new YVR location next week
Vancouver's only Indigenous restaurant, Salmon n' Bannock, is set to open its second location at YVR airport this month.
Crown wants 15 years without parole for Langley, B.C., man who killed family members
The sentencing for a Langley man who killed his mother, brother and stepfather before setting their home on fire got underway in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster Friday.
Husband charged in death of wife in north Edmonton
A 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
Sex offender pleads guilty to abducting 10-year-old boy in Edmonton
A diagnosed pedophile with a history of sex offences against children admitted Friday to abducting an Edmonton boy in 2021.
Edmonton sharpshooter says Ottawa missing the mark by banning 1,500 guns
Matthew Oliver is Metis and a former competition shooter. He feels Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ban on certain firearms unfairly targets both of those groups.
Death of elderly pedestrian at Windsor intersection renews focus on Vision Zero action plan
Three years after Windsor city council threw its support behind Vision Zero, people who work near an intersection where a 79-year-old pedestrian was killed say the incident is a reminder of the need for the city to move ahead with an action plan as soon as possible.
Canadian pledge to support Ukraine rebuild is an ‘insult’: Essex County farmers
Some Canadian farmers are feeling insulted by a recent announcement from the federal government pledging to give millions to help Ukraine.
Home for the holidays: Some displaced 1616 Ouellette Ave. residents to return
Some displaced tenants of 1616 Ouellette Avenue will be heading home in time for the holidays.
Fire destroys well known restaurant in southeastern Sask. community
A well-known restaurant in the community of Forget, Sask. was destroyed by fire on Thursday night.
No ambulance available in Regina 71 times in October 2022, SHA stats show
No ambulance was immediately available to respond to emergencies in Regina 206 times from May to October 2022 – including 71 in October alone.
Lithium company sees potential for southeastern Sask.
Inside Prairie Lithium’s Emerald Park facility, the company is perfecting a method to process a mineral in extremely high demand amid a rising demand for batteries.
NEW THIS MORNING | White Christmas guaranteed for Ottawa, Environment Canada says
Ottawa residents dreaming of a white Christmas will have their dreams come true on Christmas Day.
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 30 cm of snow
A snowfall warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 25 to 35 cm of snow by Saturday morning. As of 4 p.m. Friday, some areas of Ottawa had received 30 cm of snow.
Ski season begins at resorts in eastern Ontario and western Quebec
Any pre-Christmas opening for ski resorts is considered a victory. Thanks to a slow-moving snowstorm across eastern Ontario, ski hills in the national capital region are ready for a big weekend.
'We will blockade': FSIN chiefs threaten action in response to Saskatchewan First Act
More than 30 first nation chiefs from across the province gathered in Saskatoon Friday to denounce the recently introduced Saskatchewan First Act and threaten action beyond meetings and negotiations.
Alaska bound plane makes emergency landing in Saskatoon
There was an unusual sight at the Saskatoon airport Thursday afternoon when an Alaska-bound plane had to make an emergency landing.
'Expecting to sellout tomorrow': Christmas Trees running out at some Saskatoon stores
As Christmas Day is on the horizon, trees are starting to dwindle at stores in Saskatoon.