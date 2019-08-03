Featured Video
One suspect arrested, two on the loose after attempted ATM robbery in Jolicoeur metro
One man was arrested and two others are still on the loose after an attempted robbery of an ATM in Jolicoeur metro on Saturday morning.
CTV Montreal staff
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 12:20PM EDT
Three thieves tried to make a large withdrawal from a Montreal metro station ATM on Saturday morning.
Police said STM employees made a 911 call after the catching the three men trying to rob a cash mashine in the Jolicoeur metro station at 4:40 a.m.
A police officer arrived on the scene while the three were still trying to break into the machine. A foot chase ensued, ending with a 28-year-old man in police custody. The other two men are still on the loose.
No money was stolen from the machine, which suffered some damage.
Police said the suspect in custody is known to them due to previous, similar incidents.
