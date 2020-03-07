MONTREAL -- A 19-year-old male was struck by at least one gunshot in St-Michel early on Saturday morning.

A call was made to 911 at approximately 1:35 a.m. about shots fired on 29th Ave.

Upon arriving at the scene, EMTs found the victim with injuries to his lower body.

The victim was conscious in the ambulance and according to Montreal police his life is not in danger.

A suspect fled the scene when police arrived. No arrests have been made.