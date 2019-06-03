Featured Video
One person taken to hospital in Ville Marie fire
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 7:27AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 3, 2019 10:15AM EDT
At least one person was taken to hospital following a fire in the Ville Marie borough on Monday morning.
The fire started in a six-unit apartment building at the corner of Logan and Plessis at around 5:00 a.m. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
One person, a man in his 20s, was found unconscious and taken to hospital. While firefighters initially said the man had died, they later said he had been revived but was in critical condition due to smoke inhalation and second degree burns.
Roughly 20 people were forced from buildings in the area, with 10 of them being temporarily relocated by the Red Cross.
