

The Canadian Press





A small plane crash landed while taking off from Quebec City’s Jean-Lesage International Airport on Saturday, triggering emergency measures.

The incident happened just before noon. Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash, which left three of the plane’s four occupants uninjured. The fourth person was transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to an airport spokesperson.

The Cessna 172 aircraft belonged to the Orizon Aviation Quebec School. The aircraft landed next to a secondary airstrip, with the nose down but the body intact.

The incident didn’t impact other flights as it occurred on a secondary airstrip.

The plane has since been towed but an investigation into the cause of the crash has been opened.