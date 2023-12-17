MONTREAL
Montreal

    • One person injured in Montreal North shooting

    Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News) Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a shooting in Montreal North that left one person injured Sunday night.

    Officers were called to the corner Matte Avenue and Pascal Street late Sunday evening.

    Police could not confirm the victim's state of health as of 9 p.m., but said more details would be provided shortly. 

    The investigation is underway.

    More to come.  

