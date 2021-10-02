MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) and firefighters are on the scene on Ile Ste-Helene to investigate plane crash that killed one and injured another.

The SPVM received a call reporting the crash around 6 p.m., according to SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

"One person is sadly deceased in this event, and a second person is transported to the hospital," said Comtois.

The small plane appears to have gone down in Parc Dieppe near Habitat 67. The crash site is next to the de la Concorde Bridge, which leads to Ile Ste-Helene where the Osheaga Get Together music festival is taking place.