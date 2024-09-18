One person found dead in apartment building after fire in Trois-Rivieres, Que.

A fire that broke out in an apartment building in Trois-Rivières, Que., claimed one life on Tuesday.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Emergency services were notified at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday that a fire was in progress in a residential building on Notre-Dame Street East.

"According to preliminary information, the destructive element originated on the eighth floor before spreading to the ninth," Trois-Rivières police (DPTR) said in a summary of the facts.

The general alarm was triggered, prompting the deployment of some 90 firefighters from Trois-Rivières, Shawinigan and Saint-Maurice.

The fire was finally extinguished around 6 p.m.

"During the operation, a victim was found unconscious in one of the dwellings, and was pronounced dead at the scene. In view of these facts, the case was transferred to the DPTR for a coroner's inquest," police said.

Investigators, specialized fire investigators, and a forensic identification technician were dispatched to the scene.

They will try to understand the causes and circumstances of this fatal fire, which are still unknown.