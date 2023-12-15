One person dies in fatal fire in Lanaudiere

MONTREAL
    One person died Friday in a fire that broke out in a building in Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, in the Lanaudière region.

    Police from the Matawinie MRC were alerted at around 7 a.m. to a fire on Grand Duc Rd., as there were concerns someone renting a room there did not have time to get out. Firefighters had been battling the blaze since 5:30 a.m., after being tipped off by a resident who had spotted flames.

    In the morning, firefighters finally found a body in the rubble. According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the person was clearly dead.

    An autopsy and formal identification will have to be carried out to confirm the person's identity, as the state of the body made it impossible to recognize them, said SQ officer Éloïse Cossette.

    An investigation will also be conducted at the scene to determine the causes and circumstances of the fire.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 15, 2023.

