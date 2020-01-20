MONTREAL -- A driver whose pickup truck collided head-on with a school bus in Rawdon has died, provincial police said on Monday.

A school bus carrying 20-or-so teenagers collided with the truck around 4 p.m. on Route 337, according to the Surete du Quebec. Three of the teens on the bus suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital, the police force added.

First responders rushed the driver of the truck to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have dispatched another bus to the scene to pick up the remaining teenagers.

It is unclear why the vehicles collided. SQ officers will investigate.

As of 5 p.m., Route 337 was closed in the area. Rawdon is northeast of Montreal.

#R337 à Rawdon près du 5564 chemin Saint-Alphonse. Routé fermée dans les deux directions suite à une collision grave (camionnette et autobus scolaire). Détour par #R348 et #R343. — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) January 20, 2020

