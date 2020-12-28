Advertisement
One person dead in two-car collision on Rte-230
Published Monday, December 28, 2020 7:33PM EST
MONTREAL -- A man in his 70s is dead following a two-car collision in St-Pascal on Monday afternoon.
The accident happened around noon on Rte-230, according to the Surete du Quebec.
Police said that the vehicle driven by the victim which was travelling eastbound veered into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason.
Drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital where the man was pronounced dead.