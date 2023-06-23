One person dead in multi-vehicle accident on South Shore
Longueuil police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash in Brossard, Que. Friday afternoon.
Police received the call at around 4 p.m. to the intersection of Lapiniere Blvd. and Auteuil Ave.
Several vehicles are said to have been involved.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
The area is closed to traffic until further notice, police say.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia accuses mercenary boss of mutiny after he says Moscow killed 2,000 of his men
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of 'destroying' his fighters, without fully explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the "evil" of the military leadership.
Netflix phases out 'basic' streaming plan from its subscription options in Canada
Netflix Canada is done with being basic. The streaming giant says it's phasing out the $9.99 'basic' option from its price plans, taking away the cheapest subscription without ads.
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
Titan owner OceanGate will likely seek court protection, and soon: lawyer
A maritime law professor at Louisiana's Tulane University says the owner of a small submersible that imploded Sunday on its way to the wreck of the Titanic will likely seek court protection -- and soon.
Canadian, U.S. officials launch investigations into fatal Titan submersible implosion
Canadian and U.S. officials will launch investigations into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible, which broke apart with five aboard and sank to the ocean floor during a dive to the Titanic earlier this week.
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
A dip in inflation may not be enough to stop the BoC from raising rates next month
Forecasters are expecting the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another interest rate hike in July, even as they expect the annual inflation rate to slow significantly.
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
Toronto
-
Ontario is overhauling its language curriculum. Here's what's changed
Ontario students will begin learning from a new language curriculum in September 2023.
-
'Do not consume': Brand of frozen berries recalled in Ontario, B.C.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling a brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario due to a possible listeria contamination.
-
Toronto marks Pride weekend start with plaque honouring transgender soul singer Jackie Shane
The soul singer who helped lay the groundwork for Toronto’s music scene has been memorialized outside of the former nightclub where she solidified her career in the ‘60s.
Atlantic
-
Calls for New Brunswick premier to resign grow louder as another minister resigns
Troubles for New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs worsened Friday as Labour Minister Trevor Holder reportedly resigned from cabinet, and four past Progressive Conservative party presidents joined the chorus calling on the premier to step down.
-
Wedding bells ring for Ukrainian, Nova Scotian who volunteer together at non-profit
Getting married in Canada after fleeing the war in Ukraine is something Natalia Ivchenko never could have imagined.
-
'We're not going home': N.S. family flees 'apocalyptic' wildfire, aims to build back safer
About 150 houses burned to the ground during a devastating wildfire that ripped through a string of Halifax-area subdivisions nearly a month ago, and in the aftermath, families are grappling with whether to rebuild or start a new life elsewhere.
London
-
Bayfield, Ont. honours fallen firefighter with public memorial
Firefighters stood in silence, sadly saluting the last fire truck ride for their fellow fireman and friend, John Vanderhaar. The 46-year-old volunteer firefighter died while on duty on June 10 after Bayfield fire crews were called to help a boater in distress.
-
Crash in London, Ont.’s south end sends vehicle into farmer’s field
No injuries were reported after a collision that left significant damage to two vehicles Friday afternoon in the city’s south end.
-
SIU investigating Goderich, Ont. man’s death
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 48-year-old man Thursday in Goderich.
Northern Ontario
-
Pride flag protesters outnumbered by counter-protesters in Sudbury
There was a moving scene in front of Sudbury's Rainbow District School Board on Friday as hundreds came out to protest what they saw as hate.
-
Timmins mayor releases results of town hall meeting
Timmins Mayor Michelle Boileau has released a report acknowledging concerns raised at last week’s town hall.
-
Emotional moment as North Bay mom, 44, earns high school diploma
Miranda-May Deveau, a 44-year-old mother in North Bay, is proving you're never too old to learn.
Calgary
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Calgary police shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning after a fatal shooting.
-
Black Lives Matter YYC president charged after high school protest turned into fight
Calgary police say a second person is facing charges in a protest outside a local high school that escalated into a physical confrontation.
-
Do you know this man? Sexual assault suspect sought by Calgary police
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the downtown core earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
Truck driver notes safety concerns on roadways after witnessing semis collide on Highway 401
An Ontario truck driver is sharing safety concerns on the road after witnessing two tractor-trailers collide in front of him on Thursday, along Highway 401 near Cambridge.
-
Woodstock, Ont. man killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
A man from Woodstock has been identified as one of two Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) members who died when a CH-147F Chinook crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa, Ont. on Tuesday.
-
Teen dies from injuries sustained in Perth County ATV crash
A 16-year-old involved in an ATV crash earlier this month has died from their injuries, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Vancouver
-
Meet Yeji Kwon, the B.C. teen with the drive to play pro-golf, and 2 parents to drive her across the continent
Travelling North America by van with mom and dad would be a nightmare for most 17-year-olds, but that’s exactly how one B.C. teen is pursuing her dream of playing professional golf.
-
RCMP investigating after video shows RV driving 'very erratically' on B.C. highway
A caught-on-camera case of an RV driving "very erratically" before swerving off the road and catching fire on a busy B.C. highway is being investigated by the RCMP.
-
‘Targeted’ shooting inside parked vehicle in Burnaby sends 1 to hospital, RCMP say
A man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after what officials are calling a “targeted” shooting inside a parked vehicle in Burnaby Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Trapped worker rescued from elevated LRT platform near West Edmonton Mall
A construction worker was rushed to hospital Friday morning after part of an LRT platform structure fell on him in west Edmonton.
-
Westmount backyard caves into next-door infill site after heavy rain, highlighting tricky nature of infill construction
Last week's heavy rainfall is to blame for collapsing part of a Westmount resident's backyard, an infill builder says.
-
Edmonton Oilers Pride events will continue despite NHL rule change, OEG official says
The Edmonton Oilers will still have a Pride Night next season and host a Pride Cup ball hockey championship in August, even though the NHL has decided to do away with themed warm-up jerseys.
Windsor
-
Windsor wrestler to join upcoming Amazing Race Canada season
Windsor resident and professional wrestler Gisele Shaw is ready to knock down barriers once again after being revealed as a contestant on the upcoming season of “The Amazing Race Canada” earlier this week.
-
NPT program considers expanding hours as police board requests mental health and addiction supports
Members of Windsor's nurse-police team are discussing an expansion of hours to better serve people experiencing substance use disorder and related challenges, according to Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Windsor landlord highlights shortcomings of Landlord Tenant Board with squatter 'nightmare'
A Windsor landlord who had a squatter living in the upper-unit of his home at 459 Chilver Road is frustrated by delays and backlogs for hearings before the Landlord Tenant Board (LTB).
Regina
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Planned Parenthood apologizes for 'ABC sex cards' distribution, disappointed with suspension from Sask. schools
Planned Parenthood has been suspended from running programs in Saskatchewan schools after “ABC sex cards” were made available to Grade 9 students. On Friday the organization apologized and said it was not contacted before the decision was made.
-
'They’re not waking up': Sask. addiction workers concerned over mixed opioids
Addiction workers say they’ve been seeing a new danger for drug users in Saskatchewan.
Ottawa
-
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
Health and safety a priority as Escapade Music Festival begins in Ottawa
As tens of thousands of people descend on Lansdowne Park this weekend for the Escapade Music Festival, organizers and health officials will be keeping an eye on festival-goers to ensure their health and safety.
-
Carleton Place hospital ER closing Friday and Saturday nights due to staffing shortage
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital says the ER will be closed from 4 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. The ER will be closed again from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
'They’re not waking up': Sask. addiction workers concerned over mixed opioids
Addiction workers say they’ve been seeing a new danger for drug users in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon Catholic Schools will increase and add lunchtime supervision fees to balance budget
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says it will be adding lunch supervision fees for high school students and increasing fees for elementary students as part of its budget plan for next year.