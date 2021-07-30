MONTREAL -- A day after a shooting in downtown Montreal sent one man to hospital, police said they've made one arrest but the shooter is still at large.

On Saturday, the SPVM said that of the four people detained in connection with the shooting, only a 19-year-old woman has been formally arrested. The rest have been conditionally released.

But police cautioned that the woman in custody was not the shooter.

The incident took place outside the Bell Centre, near the intersection of Saint-Antoine Ouest et Jean-d’Estrées at around 12:10 p.m. on Friday.

A 22-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body flagged down nearby police officers.

“He was escorted to the hospital,” said Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Comtois at the time. “He is now at the hospital receiving some treatments, but we’ve had confirmation that there is no danger for his life.”

Police entered a nearby condo building after the shooting and found four people in an apartment the victim had been present in earlier in the day. The four were detained and three have been released.

Police would not say what charges the woman who remains in custody might face.

Comtois added that investigators would meet with witnesses and try to determine if there is camera footage of the event.

Police have not released a description of a suspect.