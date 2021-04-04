MONTREAL -- One person was arrested after six vehicles were damaged by large rocks or cinder blocks in the West Island on Saturday.

On Sunday, Montreal police said they had arrested a 24-year-old male. The incident happened a day earlier near Aumais St. and Lirette in Pierrefonds.

Police said the suspect was released on a promise to appear in court and that charges, if any, would be decided by the province's director of criminal and penal prosecutions.

Police said they are reaching out to the owners of the damaged vehicles.