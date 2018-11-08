

CTV Montreal





Laval police are investigating two collisions - occurring just 15 minutes apart - that killed a pedestrian and critically wounded another.

A 73-year-old woman crossing on Favreau St., in a residential area of Sainte-Dorothee, was struck by a car.

Though she was conscious while transported to hospital, she ultimately succumbed to a serious head injury.

Shortly afterwards, in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, a 66-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing at the intersection of Levesque Boulevard and Montee Saint-Francois.

Laval police said he remains in critical condition.

Investigators do not believe that either of the collisions were intentional or criminal in nature, but likely caused by dim lighting on the street.