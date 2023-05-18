One of Quebec's most wanted criminals who escaped prison in 2019 was arrested in Montreal

An escaped convicted murderer on the most wanted list was captured by Montreal police on Monday, according to a news release from Correctional Services Canada (CSC).

Inmate Denis Begin had been at large after the then-58-year-old broke out of his minimum security unit at the Federal Training Centre on Feb. 15, 2019.

Begin had been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

Officials said he has also served two sentences for conspiracy to commit a criminal act.

CSC has investigated the circumstances surrounding Begin's escape, the release said.