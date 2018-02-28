

CTV Montreal





Benjamin Hudon-Barbeau has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 35 years.

It's considered to be one of the most severe sentences ever handed down in Quebec.

Hudon-Barbeau made international headlines back in 2013, when he escaped from prison using a helicopter.

Along with two accomplices, he hijacked a helicopter.

Last November, he was found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.