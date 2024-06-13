One of Andre Boisclair's sexual assault victims sues for $270,000

One of the victims of André Boisclair is taking the former Parti Québécois leader back to court, claiming $270,000 for damages suffered as a result of a sexual assault.

In a motion to institute proceedings filed with the Superior Court on Wednesday, the plaintiff, who was 21 years old at the time of the events in January 2014, claims that the sexual and physical assault left him with serious after-effects, including a loss of confidence, depressive episodes and suicidal thoughts.

He also cites "a considerable impact on his sex life" and social anxiety "which provokes episodes of panic in him." He says he has "developed a drug and alcohol consumption problem."

A 'descent into hell'

"Had it not been for the sexual and physical assaults orchestrated and committed by the defendant towards the plaintiff, the latter would not have experienced the descent into hell of the last few years and all the ensuing damages," reads the lawsuit.

The claim describes the sexual assault and other abuse the plaintiff was subjected to despite his explicit and repeated refusal during events involving two other people. One of these two other people allegedly raped him while André Boisclair and another person restrained him.

Guilty plea

In June 2022, André Boisclair pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault on two young men in two separate incidents. He was sentenced to two years less a day in prison before being granted parole after serving one-third of his sentence in March 2023.

He had failed in a first attempt to obtain provisional release at one-sixth of his sentence, in November 2022, when the Parole Board deemed that he presented an "unacceptable risk" of reoffending, citing in particular his refusal to undergo therapy and his arrogant attitude. An application for review of this decision failed to reverse it.

According to the lawsuit, the victim had put him on formal notice to compensate him last October, but Boisclair had not followed up on this request.

The plaintiff is now claiming $200,000 in material damages, $20,000 in pecuniary damages for the therapies he has been undergoing continuously for the past three years, and $50,000 in punitive damages.

