

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are calling a shooting in a Roxoboro-Pierrefonds residence on Saturday morning a homicide.

Police received a 911 call around 9:50 a.m. reporting shots fired in a residence on 1st Avenue North, near Gouin Boulevard.

Upon arrival, they discovered the 45-year-old victim in the basement of the building with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Officers attempted to perform CPR, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead on-scene.

A 33-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the death. Police said the man is "an important witness," but wouldn't elaborate on what relationship, if any, he had to the victim.