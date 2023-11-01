MONTREAL
Montreal

    • One man in critical condition after commercial building fire in The Village

    Montreal fire truck (CTV News Montreal / Luca Caruso-Moro) Montreal fire truck (CTV News Montreal / Luca Caruso-Moro)

    Around 90 firefighters were called to a large fire at a commercial building in The Village Wednesday evening that sent one person to hospital in critical condition. 

    The Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) received a 911 call at around 6:35 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Ste-Catherine and Wolfe streets, about two blocks from the Beaudry Metro station.

    The fire was called in as a first-alarm blaze. It has since been upgraded to a third-alarm fire.

    Nicolas La Salle Abran, a spokesperson for Urgences-Sante, said paramedics fear for the life of the male patient who was hospitalized. He did not provide details about the man's age and injuries. 

    Another patient was assessed at the scene but not sent to hospital, he said. 

    The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

