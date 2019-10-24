One man dead, three injured in Montreal North shootings
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 10:03PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 25, 2019 12:19PM EDT
MONTREAL - Montreal police are investigating after one man was found dead and three others were shot in Montreal North on Thursday.
Police were called to the corner of Matte Ave. and Pierre St. just before 9:30 p.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire.
Officers found three men in their 30s who had all been shot. They were rushed to the hospital but were conscious. The three victims are to be interviewed by investigators, Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said Thursday night.
Investigators and the K9 unit were called to the scene as police taped off a large perimeter.
The owner of a nearby depanneur told CTV News he had heard gunshots earlier in the day.
An hour after discovering the three men who had been shot, Montreal police found the body of another man who had also been shot nearby in an alleyway on Lapierre St.
The man's death has been classified as a homicide, the city's 16th of the year. The victim has not yet been identified, and the investigation into his death is continuing Friday.
Officers say the two incidents are related.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
