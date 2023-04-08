One man dead in head-on collision in Mauricie, que.

SAINT-ÉTIENNE-DES-GRÈS -

A head-on collision on Highway 55 in Mauricie, Que. resulted in one death and one injury Friday night.

The Quebec police watchdog (BEI) has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the crash, which involved a response by Quebec provincial police (SQ).

Shortly after 10 p.m., several calls were made to 911 to report a vehicle travelling the wrong way on Highway 55 South.

SQ officers were dispatched with sirens and flashing lights. Shortly after 10:20 pm, at km 203, near Saint-Étienne-des-Grès, they saw the headlights of a vehicle in front of them.

“The police officers then put themselves in the lane intended for traffic controllers and would have seen the vehicle pass by them without slowing down,” reports the BEI. “Immediately after, they reportedly heard the sound of a collision.'

The oncoming vehicle then collided with another vehicle. The occupant of that other vehicle died.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle was transported to the hospital, but his life is not believed to be in danger.

Due to the involvement of the SQ in this incident, the BEI has opened an investigation and Montreal police (SPVM) is acting as a support police force.

Four detectives from the BEI have been assigned to the case.

A parallel criminal investigation into the events that occurred has also been assigned to Montreal police.

The BEI is asking anyone who witnessed the event to contact its services via its website or at 450 640-1350.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 8, 2023.