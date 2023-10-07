Montreal

    • One man dead, another injured after two vehicles veer off the road in Monteregie

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    One man is dead, and another suffered serious injuries after being hit by seperate vehicles late Saturday afternoon in Saint-Pie, Monteregie.

    A vehicle went off the road on Route 235 around 4:30 pm, said Surete du Quebec (SQ) Media Relations Officer Catherine Bernard.

    People rushed to help the driver when another vehicle went off the road at the same place, hitting the driver and another man who were on the shoulder of the road, says the spokesperson.

    Route 235 has been closed in both directions since the accident.

    Difficult weather and road conditions may have been contributed to the crash, said Bernard.

    The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 7, 2023.

