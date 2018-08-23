Featured Video
One man dead, another in critical condition in St. Leonard shooting
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 10:44PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 23, 2018 10:49PM EDT
One man has died and another is in life-threatening condition after a shooting at a warehouse on Lafrenaie St. in St. Leonard
At around 8:25 p.m., police received a call from a man that he'd been shot.
They rushed to the scene, and found him with upper body injuries.
Police then found another man who had also been shot.
The second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police don't know the identities of the two men, nor is there any information on suspects.
The canine unit is at the scene, and Lafrenaie St. is closed between Jarry St. and Paul-Emile-Lamarche Ave.
