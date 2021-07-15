MONTREAL -- A man was stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough Thursday night.

Police received a call at around 8:30 p.m. that a person had been stabbed in the upper body on Saint-Germain near Rachel St.

The victim was transported to hospital, his condition remains unknown.

Officers arrested another man at the scene, who was then brought to a nearby detention centre.

Saint-Germain has been closed between Rachel and Sherbrooke as investigators survey the area.

More to come...