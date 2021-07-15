Advertisement
One man arrested, victim remains in hospital after Thursday night stabbing in Montreal
Published Thursday, July 15, 2021 9:44PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 15, 2021 9:44PM EDT
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- A man was stabbed in Montreal's Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough Thursday night.
Police received a call at around 8:30 p.m. that a person had been stabbed in the upper body on Saint-Germain near Rachel St.
The victim was transported to hospital, his condition remains unknown.
Officers arrested another man at the scene, who was then brought to a nearby detention centre.
Saint-Germain has been closed between Rachel and Sherbrooke as investigators survey the area.
More to come...