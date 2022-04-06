One in four LGBTQI2+ Quebec adults say they've been the subject of a conversion attempt

About a quarter of LGBTQ2S+ adults in Quebec report that they have been a subject of attempts to change their sexual identity, according to a trailblazing study examining the issue.

“You're really describing a whole spectrum of experiences,” said the study’s author, Martin Blais, a UQAM professor.

He says those experiences range from suggestive conversations all the way to what he called “conversion camps, like you see in the United States.”

“It's a whole set of practices that aim to change people's sexual orientation or gender identity,” he said.

Those practices, he says, aim to “modify, or delay their expression, or try to stifle sexual diversity and gender diversity.”

Blais and his colleagues analyzed responses from 3,261 lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex and Two Spirit people in Quebec. The survey asked participants to note any conversion attempts they had been subjected to, and their relationships with those who tried to convert them (for example, family or members of clergy).

“You have to be a little surprised, and you have to be shocked (by these figures),” said Blais. “We still have a long way to go, certainly.”

“We go to therapy because we wonder about our sexual orientation” he continued. Then, “along the way, we realize that the objective of the therapist is to deny the existence of bisexuality, to suggest that the heterosexuality is a preferable path,” said Blais.

THE ROLE OF FAMILY MEMBERS

Blais also said it’s common for family members to attempt to convert their LGBTQ2S+ relatives.

For example, parents may discourage young males from playing with the dolls instead of trucks, or shy away from traits associated with masculinity.

“We are really trying to stifle something in the child, to stifle creativity in gender expression, to stifle something that appears to us to be a non-conformity,” said Blais.

Instead, we will seek to encourage “what traditional stereotypes of masculinity and femininity expect of us,” he added. Children born to religious parents “are more likely to be exposed to conversion therapies or conversion efforts."

Canada and the majority of provinces in the country have passed laws that prohibit conversion therapy.

As such, less than five per cent of survey participants indicated that they had participated in formal conversion services. Only 55 per cent said the purpose of the service was made clear to them, a percentage that drops to 30 for services reportedly geared towards gender identity or expression.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 6, 2022.