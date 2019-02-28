Featured Video
One firefighter injured in Anjou blaze
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 9:17PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 28, 2019 9:45PM EST
A Thursday afternoon fire in a cannabis production facility on Bombardier and Langelier streets in Anjou has caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
One firefighter was injured in the blaze.
The 12,000 square foot building is a total loss.
