One FAE union in Montreal ratifies agreement in principle
The first member union of the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) has announced that its members have voted in favour of the agreement in principle reached with the Quebec government.
Early Thursday morning, the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Pointe-de-l'Île (SEPÎ) in Montreal announced on social media that its members had voted 58.5 per cent in favour of the agreement in principle.
The union represents 4,384 teachers at the Centre de services scolaires de la Pointe-de-l'Île in eastern Montreal.
The FAE is recommending the agreement, but some local union leaders have indicated that they do not intend to follow suit.
FAE members in the Montreal and Laval school service centers are expected to vote at a general meeting Thursday night.
The agreement reached between the FAE and the government provides for wage increases of up to 24 per cent over five years.
The FAE brings together nine unions representing more than 66,500 teachers, mainly in preschool, elementary, secondary, prison, vocational training and adult education.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 18, 2024.
