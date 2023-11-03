One dead, one injured in Quebec residential fire

One person has died and a second person was injured in a fire which appears to have been caused by an explosion Friday in Frelighsburg, Que. in the Eastern Townships.

Provincial police were dispatched to the scene of the fire, which occurred in a residence on des Chutes Rd., around 11:45 a.m., according to police spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert.

"An explosion might have caused this fire, which injured a man living at this address," she said. The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not life-threatening.

Later that afternoon, emergency services remained on the scene to search for a second person believed to be inside the residence.

"The firefighters discovered, shortly after 4 p.m., the body of the missing person, as the fire was brought under control," said Brochu-Joubert. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

An investigator and a fire scene technician remained on the scene to shed more light on the event.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Nov. 3, 2023.